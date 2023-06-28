Several persons die as three trucks catch fire in accident at Rajasthan's Ramnagar

Jaipur (Rajasthan) : In a major road accident, two people died when three trucks met with an accident at Ramnagar under the Dudu police station area of ​​Jaipur district on Wednesday morning. Two people and eight cattle were burnt alive in the mishap. The driver and the helper of one truck were killed in the accident. The three vehicles caught fire after the high impact crash.

A truck rammed into two containers standing on the roadside. The three vehicles were loaded with different goods. The victim of the accident had plastic bags in one container, while the other container was filled with textile yarn. One truck was transporting cattle and other livestock. The local people passed on information about the accident to the Dudu police who reached the spot and started the rescue operations.

Two people and eight buffaloes were burnt alive in the accident. According to officials, the fire broke out due to the explosion of a CNG tanker and a diesel tanker in the accident. During this, the driver and the conductor were trapped in the cabin itself. Due to which both were burnt alive. The animals packed in the truck also died due to burning.

After the incident, the fire was brought under control with the help of fire engines that reached from Kishangarh and Ajmer. According to eyewitnesses, there was an huge blaze on the highway for about 4 hours. According to firemen, they had to struggle a lot to control the fire. The police said that two trucks parked on the roadside were hit by another truck coming from behind.

After this all the three vehicles caught fire. Due to fire in the truck, 8 buffaloes tied inside were also burnt alive. Dudu police officer Jai Singh Basera said that the identity of the dead has not been ascertained yet. The local Tehsildar is enquiring into the accident.