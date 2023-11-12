Bundi (Rajasthan) : A horrific accident took place in Hindoli area on National Highway 52 of the district in which an SUV rammed into a trolley, leading to death of four people. Two people are seriously injured and have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Another person escaped with minor injuries. All these people are members of the same family residing in Agar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Hindoli police station officer Manoj Singh Sikarwar said that this accident happened around 12:30 in the night near Singhadi culvert in the vicinity of Hindoli. The dead include a couple and a father and son. Among the deceased was Devi Singh, son of Balwant Singh Gurjar, a resident of Kanad Gangu Khedi village. The other deceased were his wife 45-year-old Mankunwar Bai, his brother Rajaram Rajaram, 40, and Rajaram's son Jitendra, 20. All of them succumbed to injuries.

These bodies were badly stuck in the vehicle, which were taken out with great difficulty and taken to Hindoli hospital mortuary. While among the injured, 38 year old Soram Bai, wife of Rajaram, 33 year old Ishwar Singh, son of Devi Singh and Bhairu Singh, son of Ishwar Singh are seriously injured. The driver was Ishwar Singh who has suffered minor injuries.