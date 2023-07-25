SEVERAL MINISTERS IN RAJASTHAN GOVERNMENT HAVE DUBIOUS CREDENTIALS NARCO TEST WILL EXPOSE THEM SAYS SACKED MIN GUDHA

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan): As a show of strength, sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, took out a camel cart rally at Gudha Maidan (ground) in the honour of women at Udaipurwati his home constituency on Tuesday. The rally kickstarted from Jhadaya Nagar Balaji and will touch all the areas in the Shekhawati region.

Describing the purpose of taking out the camel cart rally, Gudha said, "I was seeking reply in the state legislature, but I did not get the answer. So, I will be meeting people in my constituency personally and asking them what mistake I have committed. I have faced several ups and downs in my political career. I was offered Rasagullas (sweet delicacies) as well as ruckus (brickbats) during my political journey."

Furthermore, the sacked Rajasthan minister said, "I would like to say to people that those having dubious credentials are sitting in the Assembly or part of the state government. Suppose a narco test is conducted, several of them will be found guilty of molestation or sexual assault charges. Our state (Rajasthan) holds the top rank among the other states as far as atrocity against women is concerned. These leaders sitting in the government were responsible for giving a bad name to our state. What to talk about atrocity against women in other states, first and foremost mend your own house (state). The situation is far worse in Rajasthan compared to Manipur and other states."

"I was fighting a lone battle in the Assembly. All of them (state leaders) ganged up to throw me out of the government. I was helpless. Several ministers in the state government are tainted. These ministers were looting the exchequer without impunity," Gudha added. The sacked Rajendra Gudha is a sitting MLA from the Udaipurwati Assembly seat in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

He belongs to Gudha village situated under the Udaipurwati sub-division. Gudha is the last name of the former state minister. The Udaipurwati Assembly seat is located in the plains of Aravallis. Two MLAs were elected to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from Udaipurwati Assembly constituency. The former state minister Rajendra Gudha and his brother Ranveer Gudha belong to a family that has close ties to politics.

Gudha first fought the Assembly elections in 2008, which was earlier represented by his brother Ranveer. When Ranveer won on the LJP ticket in 2003, Rajendra campaigned for his brother. In the 2013 assembly elections, Rajendra Gudha fought on a Congress ticket. But, suffered a setback and he lost the election. He was defeated by BJP's Shubhakaran Chowdhary by a margin of 11,871 votes.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Gudha contested on a BSP ticket for the second time and won the election. He defeated BJP's Shubhakaran Chowdhary by a margin of 5,534 votes. In 2020, Sachin Pilot-led faction rebelled against the Gehlot government. At that time, Rajendra Gudha was among the pro-Gehlot supporters. He was suitably rewarded for siding with the Gehlot government. In November 2021, during the Gehlot Cabinet expansion, Rajendra Singh Gudha was sworn in as state minister.

