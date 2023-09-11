Bharatpur(Rajasthan): Six members of the same family, including two children, lost their lives in a head-on collision between their car and a bus in the Rupwas police station area of Bharatpur district late night on Sunday, police said.

The locals of the Bharatpur district immediately called the police after the accident took place between the car and the bus. "The family was returning to their village, Kharagpur, after a visit to Khatu Shyam ji temple. While five people died on the spot, three other children travelling in the car faced severe injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Bharatpur, where a 6-year-old girl died away on Monday morning", Banni Singh, Rupwas Police station in-charge said.

At present, two other injured children are receiving medical care at a private hospital. The victims of the accident have been identified as Harendra (32), Mamta (30), Santosh (37), Sudha (35), Anuj (5), and Janhvi(6). The girl, who battled her injuries for some time, lost her life during the treatment.

Banni Singh said, "The bus driver responsible for the collision ran away from the spot immediately. All six deceased individuals have been transferred to the RBM District Hospital Mortuary. Post-mortem will be conducted once the family members arrive to claim their relatives. We have registered a case against the absconded bus driver under the relevant sections of IPC and the investigation is on", Singh added.

