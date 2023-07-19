Jodhpur (Rajasthan) : The murder of four members of the same family sent shockwaves in Osian police station area here in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The victims were residents of Gangaani ki Dhani of Ramnagar Gram Panchayat and they were identified as Poonaram Baird (55, head of the family), his wife Bhanwari Devi (50), daughter-in-law Dhapu (24) and his seven-month-old granddaughter.

According to the police, an attempt has also been made to burn their dead bodies. Rural Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Yadav has confirmed the incident. He visited the spot and a forensic team is arriving from Jodhpur as part of the investigation. District Collector Himanshu Gupta is also reaching the spot. The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

Murder by slitting throats

The killers had slit the throats of the four victims when they were sleeping. After that the hut was set on fire with their dead bodies inside. The body of the 7-months-old child was totally burnt while the bodies of the remaining three were found half-burnt, police said. After coming to know about the heinous murder on Wednesday morning, several hundreds of local people arrived at the spot to express their condolences. The police had to step up security in the area on account of the public outrage to the brutal murders.

