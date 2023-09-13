Jaipur: At least 12 people were killed and another 12 injured after a truck rammed a stationary bus on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway on Wednesday. According to sources, the passenger bus, travelling from Gujarat to Mathura was standing by the highway when it was hit by a speeding truck from behind. The number of injured persons is likely to go up, they said.

The incident took place on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway near the Hantra village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. "The passengers were heading to Uttar Pradesh's Mathura from Gujarat's Bhavnagar. The bus was standing on the highway while its repair work was going on. Some passengers were in the bus while some were standing outside when the collision took place," Mridul Kachawa, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bharatpur, said. The bodies have been kept in a mortuary and the injured were admitted to the RBM hospital in Bharatpur district, the SP added.

ASP Lakhan Singh said the ill-fated passengers, all from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, were returning after visiting Pushkar in a bus. They were going to Mathura in Vrindavan. The tire of the bus burst near Hantara. It stopped on the side of the highway near Hantara. Some passengers were standing outside and at the back of the bus and the rest were inside the bus.

He further said the incident occurred at around 4 am in the morning. The speeding trailer from Jaipur side hit the bus hard from behind and dragged the parked bus for about 30 meters. All the passengers standing around the bus and sitting inside the bus were hit by the accident.