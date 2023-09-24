Five killed, six injured as bus hits tempo in Rajasthan's Dausa
Published: 18 minutes ago
Dausa (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, five people died and six others were injured after a state transport bus hit a parked tempo in Rajasthan's Dausa on Sunday evening, the police said. The incident took place near Ghazipur on the National Highway 21 Mahwa-Hindaun road under the Mahwa police station limits of the district, they said.
Mahwa Station House Officer (SHO) Jitendra Solanki said that the state transport bus, which was heading to Hindaun from Mahwa, dashed against a tempo, which was parked on the roadside. In an attempt to overtake, the bus hit the parked tempo. In the incident, five people died and six others suffered grievous injuries. One of the injured has been referred to Jaipur."
According to sources, three pedestrians and two people inside the tempo died in the accident. The people travelling in the tempo were returning after visiting Kailadevi temple.
Former CM Vasundhara Raje expressed grief over the death of five people. Taking to X (formally known as Twitter), she wrote in Hindi, "Sad! The news of the death of five people in a horrific road accident on Karauli State Highway in Dausa is heart-wrenching. There is also information about half a dozen people being injured. I pray to God to rest the souls of the deceased, speedy recovery of the injured and strength to the bereaved families."