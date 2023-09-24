Dausa (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, five people died and six others were injured after a state transport bus hit a parked tempo in Rajasthan's Dausa on Sunday evening, the police said. The incident took place near Ghazipur on the National Highway 21 Mahwa-Hindaun road under the Mahwa police station limits of the district, they said.

Mahwa Station House Officer (SHO) Jitendra Solanki said that the state transport bus, which was heading to Hindaun from Mahwa, dashed against a tempo, which was parked on the roadside. In an attempt to overtake, the bus hit the parked tempo. In the incident, five people died and six others suffered grievous injuries. One of the injured has been referred to Jaipur."

Also read: 8 killed as SUV falls into gorge after being hit by goods vehicle in Nagaland

According to sources, three pedestrians and two people inside the tempo died in the accident. The people travelling in the tempo were returning after visiting Kailadevi temple.