Dausa (Rajasthan) : Four people were dead and about 12 others were injured after a bus lost its control and fell from the culvert onto the railway track near Dausa Collectorate Circle on Sunday night. All the injured have been taken to the hospital. The local authorities rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information about the mishap.

The immediate reason for the bus falling off the culvert was not known. The district officials focused their attention on the rescue operations. After the accident, about a dozen people were brought to the hospital. One person was referred to Jaipur. Three persons died on the spot while one succumbed later, sources said. The doctors are treating the remaining injured. SDM has been sent to the spot to investigate the incident, according to Rajkumar Kaswa, ADM Dausa, Rajasthan. The identities of the deceased were being confirmed by the officials.

Sources said that at least 30 passengers were travelling in the ill-fated bus at the time of the mishap. The accident purportedly took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The tragic accident took place on Jaipur-Dausa National Highway No 21. After this there was screaming from the people traveling in the bus. The bus was going from Haridwar to Udaipur.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said that this accident happened at around 2:15 am in the night and the bus lost control on the culvert at Collectorate Circle, broke the ROB wall and fell on the railway track. The bus had fallen from a height of about 50 feet, he said. With the help of police and rescue teams, the people traveling in the bus were taken out, while railway traffic was also stopped from both sides as a precaution.

Collector Qamar ul Zaman also took stock of the relief works. Dausa SDM Rajkumar Kaswa said that after the accident, the sub-divisional officer was sent to the spot and the accident site was inspected, while doctors were instructed to treat the injured.