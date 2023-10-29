Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) : A terrible road accident took place late Saturday evening at Naurangdesar in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. At least seven members of the same family died in this ghastly mishap. Also, two children were badly injured in this incident. After the mishap, there was a big traffic jam on the highway.

The accident was so horrific that all seven people died on the spot. They were travelling in a car that collided with a truck. After this accident the truck driver left his vehicle near the spot and ran away.

Accident occurred while overtaking

Hanumangarh Town Police Station Officer Vedpal Shivran said that while overtaking near village Norangdesar, there was a high impact head-on collision between a truck and a car. In this collision, the car was blown apart and seven people died on the spot. He told that two children were also badly injured in this accident, who have been referred to Bikaner for treatment. The truck driver absconded after the accident. Administrative officials reached the spot, took stock of the situation and initiated efforts to nab the truck driver.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Paramjeet Kaur, 60 years, her two sons Rampal, 36, and Khushvindra, 25, and Reema, 35, and Paramjeet, 22, Manjeet, 5, and Reet, 12. In the accident, children Manraj and Akashdeep, who survived the accident, have been referred to the hospital in critical condition.

MP Hanuman Beniwal expressed grief