Jaipur: Seven people were killed and 10 were injured after a massive collision between a truck and a cruiser jeep on National Highway 48 in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred near the Ratanpur border, local Bichhiwada police station SHO Madanlal said.

All seven persons died on the spot, and three suffered severe injuries and were referred to Dungarpur Hospital. Madanlal said senior police and administration officials, including District Collector Laxmi Narayan Mantri and Superintendent of Police Kundan Kanwaria, reached the spot and took the injured to a hospital. A team of police and doctors were deployed to the hospital.