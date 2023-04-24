Barmer Rajasthan A ghastly road accident happened on Monday morning in the Barmer district of Rajasthan Two trailers collided with each other and then caught fire Three people were burnt alive in this incident The condition of another person is serious and he has been admitted to the hospital At present the fire has been brought under controlThe accident took place in the Gudamalani police station area of the district The trailers are engulfed in huge flames According to the information received from the police the first trailer was going from Bikaner towards Mitti Bhar Sanchore The second trailer was loaded with tiles Near the Gudamalani Alpura highway there was a tremendous collision between the two trailersWhile three people perished in flames one person saved his life by jumping out of his trailer and escaped with injuries There was a jam on the highway as a result of the major accident The huge flames rose from the burning trailers and blocked the traffic There were long lines of vehicles on both sidesAlso Read 12 dead 24 injured as tractortrolley falls into Garra river in Uttar PradeshDeputy Superintendent Shubhakaran Khichi said that two trailers collided on the mega highway After this the vehicles caught fire and three people got burnt alive The fire has been brought under control At present the entire matter is being investigated The exact reason for the fire is not known The accident is stated to have taken place at nightThe local revenue and police authorities rushed to the spot The officials ordered better medical care for the person who escaped with burn injuries in the incident The deceased persons were yet to be identified