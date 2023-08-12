Didwana (Rajasthan): In a horrific road accident, seven people were killed on the spot and two others were grievously injured, in Rajasthan's Didwana district on Saturday. Both the critically injured have been referred to a hospital in Jaipur. The accident took place near Bansuri village in the newly formed Didwana district in the state. According to eyewitnesses, a private bus moving at a high speed collided with an ECO car. The collision was so severe that the seven occupants in the car died on the spot, whereas two critically injured were rushed to a hospital in Jaipur.

The road accident occurred at the Titri intersection in the Didwana-Kuchaman district of the state. The occupants in the ill-fated car were heading to Sikar after attending a wedding ceremony in Nagaur district. The deceased and injured were from the Sikar district. On receiving the information, Didwana's MLA Chetan Dudi and Collector Sitaram Jat rushed to Bangar Hospital in Didwana. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was badly mangled. Eyewitnesses said the private bus hit the ECO car with such force that the vehicle tossed up in the air and after three or four rounds of tumbling over, it fell 20 feet away from the road.

On hearing the screams of the injured, people from the nearby area and shopkeepers rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. After the accident, a huge crowd assembled at the spot. People arranged an ambulance to send the injured to the hospital. District Collector Sitaram Jat said that seven people died in the road accident near Banthadi village, while two critically injured were sent to the hospital. The district administration has been providing all possible assistance to the deceased families and the injured. Post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the kin of the deceased.