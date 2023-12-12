SEVEN ARRESTED IN SUKHDEV SINGH GOGAMEDI MURDER CASE

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In a significant development in the murder case of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, who was shot at his residence on December 5, the police on Monday arrested seven accused from different locations, including Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Gurugram jail in Haryana.

Among those arrested are Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathod, identified as the shooters responsible for the Gogamedi's murder. They were caught in Chandigarh. The police also arrested Udham Nai, alleged to have helped the shooters escape from Hisar to Manali. Another accused, Ramveer, reportedly an old friend of Niten Fauji, helped the shooters' movement after the incident.

Additionally, Bhavani alias Roni, Rahul, and Sumit were detained from Gurugram jail on production warrants. Bhavani is linked to the greater conspiracy through his connections to Nitin Fauji and gangsters Rohit Godara and Virendra Charan. According to allegations, Bhavani assigned Fauji the duty of killing Gogamedi and brought him into the Godara gang.

The interrogation of the arrested suspects has revealed connections to Virendra Charan, believed to have played an important role in executing the murder. Charan, associated with gangs inked to Lawrence Vishnoi and Rohit Godara, reportedly chalked out the plan and tasked Bhavani with targeting Gogamedi.

The investigation reveals that the motive behind Gogamedi's murder was a clash for supremacy. Sources suggest Godara gang's attempts at money extortion were stopped by Gogamedi's popularity, which led to a planned removal of Gogamedi. Interestingly, the conspiracy gave each criminal a specific role, demonstrating careful preparation, planning and coordination.

Furthermore, shooter Nitin Fauji, a resident of Semhendragarh (Haryana), is an army man. He was posted in Alwar, Rajasthan. He ran away after firing at the Haryana police on November 7 and came to Rajasthan to escape. After Virendra Charan in Rajasthan arranged for Bhavani, to flee, he was assigned the murderous task. He was also guaranteed to settle abroad in exchange. He was consistently absent from work for several days.