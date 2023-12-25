Jaipur (Rajasthan): Senior journalist Vijay Tridevi, who has penned a book on former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, remembered the BJP stalwart on his 99th birth anniversary and his special connection with Rajasthan.

Trivedi also recollected the personality of Vajpayee in an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat. It may be recalled that when Vajpayee from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 15 August 1998, added a new part to the slogan 'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan'. He had remarked that 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyan' should be said. In 1998, India conducted successful nuclear tests. These tests were conducted on 11 and 13 May 1998 and Vajpayee's relationship with Pokaran became immortal.

Vijay Trivedi observed Vajpayee from close quarters while covering the political corridors of Delhi for several decades. Based on his experiences, he wrote a book on Vajpayee titled 'Haar Nahi Manunga.

"Vajpayee presented himself to the whole world as a powerful politician and head of state, contrary to his humble image," Trivedi recalled. "During the nuclear tests at Pokhran, Vajpayee had made it clear that India would not use the atomic bomb."

Vijay Trivedi recalled after the nuclear test, when powerful countries around the world started imposing restrictions on India, Vajpayee showed his political skills by taking the Opposition along with him and convincing the entire country.

"The result was that gradually the rest of the country also started understanding the essence of India," the senior scribe quipped.

"Vajpayee did not delay in taking such decisions, giving priority to the security of the country. During that time, the then Defense Minister George Fernandes and Missile Man scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam made a big contribution in conducting the nuclear test at Pokhran," Trivedi recalled.