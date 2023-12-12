Jaipur (Rajasthan) : After ending suspense on Chief Ministers selection for Chhattsgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to finalise the CM candidate for Rajasthan. The saffron party achieved historic victory in the assembly elections of three Hindi heartland states including Rajasthan.

The question now is who will become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan? After 10 days of suspense, the face of CM is going to be announced today at the BJP legislature party to be held at the party headquarters. All preparations for the BJLP meeting are completed amid the hustle and bustle. This is the first time that such a stir is being seen in BJP amid this question.

The BJP used to contest elections by projecting Chief Ministerial faces in campaign. It happened with Vasundhara Raje and Bhairo Singh Shekhawat. But this time the party has changed its strategy and elections were fought on the face of lotus symbol and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Therefore, the decision as to who will be the Chief Minister is also in the hands of the central leadership.