BJP to select CM in Rajasthan today; legislature party meeting in Jaipur
Published: 2 hours ago
Jaipur (Rajasthan) : After ending suspense on Chief Ministers selection for Chhattsgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to finalise the CM candidate for Rajasthan. The saffron party achieved historic victory in the assembly elections of three Hindi heartland states including Rajasthan.
The question now is who will become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan? After 10 days of suspense, the face of CM is going to be announced today at the BJP legislature party to be held at the party headquarters. All preparations for the BJLP meeting are completed amid the hustle and bustle. This is the first time that such a stir is being seen in BJP amid this question.
The BJP used to contest elections by projecting Chief Ministerial faces in campaign. It happened with Vasundhara Raje and Bhairo Singh Shekhawat. But this time the party has changed its strategy and elections were fought on the face of lotus symbol and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Therefore, the decision as to who will be the Chief Minister is also in the hands of the central leadership.
The party claims that they have their own internal democracy and decisions are taken after taking everybody's view into consideration. The process was followed in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Now, it is set in motion in Rajasthan. The BJLP meeting will be attended by observers appointed from Delhi, including Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, co-observers BJP National Vice President Saroj Pandey and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.