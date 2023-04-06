Jaipur: Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore on Thursday took a dig at the state government for imposing Section 144 on Hanuman Jayanti saying the move displays narrow-mindedness and aimed at reaping the harvest of votes. Also, Rathore alleged instead of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), the government practises Gehlot's Panel Court (GPC).

His statement comes after Section 144 was imposed in Udaipur along with a two-month ban on installation of flags with religious symbols at public places. The police have stepped up vigil at religious places to maintain peace and communal harmony.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Rathore said by imposing restrictions on the festival, the government was apparently trying to stop people from praising Lord Hanuman. Those who worship 'Hanumanji' will also bring down the government, he said adding that it was the right moment to take a resolution to overthrow the Congress-led government. "In order to reap the harvest of votes, the Ahok Gehlot government portrayed a communal disharmony in the region. Even, playing DJs were disallowed during the procession. People will not tolerate such a repressive attitude," Rathore said. In the coming days BJP will hold huge rallies and demonstrations across the districts.

Further, Rathore accused the government for allegedly acting against only a handful of those involved in the Ajmer MDS University paper leak case while shielding the majority. He said that paper leaks have become a practice in the state and there were 16 such incidents in the last 18 months. "The government introduced anti-cheating bill and we supported it. But, the government was now using it for selectively taking action against the accused. The government is cracking down on one or two mafias but protecting the rest. In seems that the IPC (Indian Penal Code) has been replaced by GPS or the Gehlot Panel Court," Rathore said.

Slamming the government, BJP state president CP Joshi said that people of the state were watching everything and it was not far when the government's appeasement policy will lead to its downfall. "The Congress government has worked in the state for four and a half years only to practice the politics of appeasement," he said. Denying factionalism in Rajasthan BJP, Joshi said the party was always united and now it is continuing its work together.