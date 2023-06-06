Ajmer: The controversy regarding the upcoming movie 'Ajmer 92' seems to be increasing. Based on the 1992 obscene photograph blackmail case in Ajmer, the film is going to be released in July.

Sarwar Chishti, secretary of the Anjuman Committee of Ajmer Dargah, called the movie a "political stunt" while some BJP leaders said that the film will be an 'eyeopener' and will "make Hindus aware". Chishti said that earlier 'Kashmir Files' had come with a one-sided story and now the makers of this movie seem to have the same intentions.

As was the case in 'The Kerala Story' where filmmakers first claimed there were 32,000 "missing girls" in the southern state, in Ajmer too, they are claiming 250 girls were impacted by this scandal whereas in reality there were only 12 victims, he said. Chishti said that in the name of Ajmer 92, allegations are being made regarding the Dargah of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, while this incident did not happen in Gadha.

Directed by Pushpendra Singh, Ajmer 92 is said to be based on a real-life case involving more than 100 young girls blackmailed and subjected to serial sexual assault in the city of Ajmer over several years, with the crimes coming to light in 1992. Most of the victims were school-going girls, and many reportedly attempted suicide afterwards. The perpetrators of the crime were a group of men led by Farooq and Naseem Chishti, who belonged to the family involved in the dargah’s management.

Also read: 'This is the real Kerala story', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan at K-FON project launch

Chishti further said that while there are 5,000 servants associated with the dargah, of them 5 to 7 people were involved in the scandal but the entire Chishti community is being defamed. Sarwar Chishti said that elections are going to be held in Rajasthan in the coming days, so the movie was being made for polarization. He said that only the Chishti family is being targeted through this film.

Former Minister of State and MLA from Ajmer South, Anita Bhadel said that the obscene photograph blackmail scandal is a "dark spot in the history of Ajmer". In those days, college students were trapped and blackmailed by taking obscene photos of them. The girls involved in the scandal were exploited financially and physically. "To expose the truth about the people who have committed this heinous crime, a film titled Ajmer 92 is going to be released in the coming month," said Bhadel and thanked the film director.

Bhadel said that in 1992, Congress, which was in power in the state, was also complicit somewhere in the scandal. "The then Congress officials were involved in this scandal," Bhadel said

BJP city president Ramesh Soni said that the "obscene photo blackmail scandal is a curse for Ajmer". "In those times, girls studying in college and school were coaxed and exploited economically and physically by youths through 'love jihad', raping them and taking obscene photographs," he said.