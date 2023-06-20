SDRF RESCUES 64 PEOPLE TRAPPED IN FLASH FLOODS IN RAJASTHANS BARMER

Jaipur: Altogether 64 people were rescued by the SDRF team, who were trapped in the flash floods in Rajasthan's Barmer on Tuesday. The sudden rise in the water level of the Sukdi river in the Samdari area of the district led to the inundation of the surroundings. The cyclonic storm Biparjoy caused heavy precipitation in Rajasthan, which led to the filling of rivers, water bodies and ponds with rainwater.

The river was in spate. Altogether 64 people belonging to Kharantia and Majal villages were trapped in the flood waters. On receiving the information from the local people, the SDRF team, along with officials, from the administration rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation. "There was a sudden increase in the water flow in the Sukdi river in the Samdari area. People, who were living in the low-lying areas were trapped. They belonged to Majal and Kharantia villages. After the receipt of the information, the SDRF team was sent to the spot and the people were taken to safer places. The flood water entered Majal, Dhidhas, Kotri villages and adjoining areas. A police team was deployed on waterlogged stretches. People were also asked not to venture into inundated areas and stay away from the swollen river," Samdari tahsildar Hadwant Singh said.

The SDRF team was successful in rescuing 64 people. Earlier, Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat causing a huge loss of property. The cyclonic storm also wreaked havoc in Rajasthan. Ponds, rivers and water bodies were filled with water. The water level of the Sukdi river also went up due to the cyclonic storm.