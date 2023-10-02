Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to the 'conscience' of electorates in Rajasthan to defeat the 'regressive mindset', battery of rioters, law-breakers and vote for the BJP for a developed state. He also said people of the state are suffering due to the 'selfish interest' of the ruling Congress which is busy in amassing coffers.

"What's happening in the land of Maharana Pratap and Rani Padmini? People are not even feeling socially secured. Someone enters at a tailor's shop and beheads his head. In this sacred land, you should not be afraid of practicing your faith. Rajasthan has become a veritable paradise of stone-pelters, rioters and those commit atrocities on women. You don't know when riots will break out. Don't you want to see a corruption-free government in Rajasthan? If want development and social security, then vote for the BJP," Modi said at a rally in Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

He continued, "The Congress government looted the state in the past five years. The state tops in crime list. Rajasthan is a leading state as far as corruption and failure of law and order in the state. Atrocities on women are on the rise but the government is indifferent regarding the grave issue. Is this why you voted for Congress?"

Much of his speech was peppered with attack on Congress. "Modi has lots of promise for you. The BJP is not like Congress which is busy in looting your money. CM Gehlot is busy in saving his chair at a time while his party colleagues are in a race to secure their pockets as the tenure of the government is coming to end soon. Tell me does Congress has time for common people who are suffering due to lack of development and corruption?" Modi added.