SAINI SAMAJ QUOTA AGITATOR DIES BY SUICIDE AT RAJASTHANS BHARATPUR

Bharatpur Rajasthan Mohan Saini a Saini Samaji reservation agitator died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree at Arora the venue of their movement on Tuesday morning The police reached the spot and removed the body from the tree and shifted it to the mortuary of RBM District Hospital Members of the protesting Saini Samaj kith and kin of the deceased are refusing to take the body until their reservation demand is concededA suicide note purportedly left by the deceased stated that Jyotirao Phule remains immortal and we will take 12 reservation However the police have not yet confirmed the suicide note People and youths of the Saini community came out in a rally from RBM Hospital to Suraj Pol Square raising slogans for reservations CO City Satish Verma said that people of the Saini community staged a protest over the death of the youthUnder the aegis of Saini Samaj Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti from April 21 the movement was launched on the Jaipur Agra Highway near Arora Earlier on April 20 the police arrested 26 people including Murari Lal Saini the convenor of the Sangharsh Samiti Following the insistence of the agitators 16 people including Sangharsh Samiti convenor Murari Lal Saini Committee chief secretary Badan Singh Kushwaha Shailendra Singh Kushwaha and Nand Lal Mali were released on bail by the SDM court on MondayAlso Read Rajasthan Brahmins demand proportional reservation in education jobsAfter being released they reached the agitation site where people welcomed them But as soon as Murari Lal Saini addressed the agitators and suggested they leave the highway as a delegation will go to Jaipur for talks soon after enraged agitators started protesting against Murari Lal SainiThe agitators said that the government s intention on 12 reservation is not clear They decided that the movement site will not be vacated until the fivemember delegation of the government comes to the agitation site with the consent proposal for the demands After further discussions a 21member delegation left for Jaipur to hold talks with the Chief Minister Apart from 12 reservations for the Saini community there is a demand for the formation of a State Lavkush Welfare Board and the construction of a Lavkush hostel in the state