Gudha also claimed that he saved the Congress government in 2008 and 2018.

Jaipur: The Rajasthan assembly on Monday witnessed a dramatic scene when sacked minister Rajendra Gudha reached the House waving a 'red diary', which he claimed holds details of irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

A sobbing Gudha claimed that Congress leaders dragged him out of the assembly. A social media video, which showed the minister being prevented from entering the assembly, also corroborated his allegation. Gudha claimed that the red diary he wanted to introduce in the assembly on Monday contained the details of the alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

He alleged that Congress ministers and MLAs overpowered him, kicked him and snatched the diary from him. He said he was dragged by them to throw him out of the House. Gudha claimed that he 'secured' the diary from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an income tax raid on the instructions of the Chief Minister.

"Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the Assembly. The Chairman of the Rajasthan Assembly did not even allow me to speak. There were allegations against me that I am with BJP. I want to know, what is my fault?" he asked.

Gudha also claimed that he saved the Congress government in 2008 and 2018 but Gehlot sacked him from ministry. There is no difference between "rapists" and Congress MLAs, he added. He further said like gangster Lawrence Bishnoi running his criminal activities from jail, Congress MLAs do it from inside the House. The Udaipurwati MLA said he wanted to make a statement in the diary in the House but was not allowed by the Speaker.

Further, he said, some part of the diary was still with him and he will reveal the 'secrets' it held. When asked about the 'secrets,' he said, "The diary is written by Dharmendra Rathore. It has the name of Ashok Gehlot and his son. It has details of financial transactions, and the money given to MLAs. The money was Rs 2-5 crore, not in lakhs."

Targeting Congress MLAs, Gudha said their narco tests should be conducted. "I am also ready for a narco test. Rapists who are in jail and those who are sitting in the House, there is no difference between them. Gudha also said, "My only fault was that I raised the voice for rape of women and children in my area. If this is my mistake, then I will keep doing this mistake again and again."