SACKED RAJASTHAN MINISTER GUDHA MADE ACCUSED IN HOSPITAL LAND ENCROACHMENT CASE

Jaipur: Jaipur rural police have named sacked state minister Rajendra Singh Gudha as an accused in a hospital land encroachment case, sources have said.

The hospital land in Govindgarh is owned by an NRI and Gudha's personal assistant and brother-in-law were arrested a year ago in this case. After the appearance of Gudha's name in the matter, the police decided to forward his file to CID. As per officials, the land being encroached on belongs to one Dr Banwari Lal Meel, who owns BL Meel Hospital.

He stays in an African country but has given his power of attorney to one Nirmal. On August 20, 2022, a few goons armed with rods came to encroach the land, but the villagers got them arrested. During the investigation, the goons took the name of Gudha and said they were sent by him. Thereafter it was decided to send his file to the CID, said police sources, adding that the file has now reached the CID office. Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha was sacked as a minister on last Friday and marshalled out of the Rajasthan Assembly on July 24. He has made startling claims that he possessed photos from a 'red diary' containing potentially damning evidence of corruption against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Rajasthan assembly on Monday witnessed a dramatic scene when sacked minister Rajendra Gudha reached the House waving a 'red diary', which he claimed holds details of irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. A sobbing Gudha claimed that Congress leaders dragged him out of the assembly. A social media video, which showed the minister being prevented from entering the assembly, also corroborated his allegation. Gudha claimed that the red diary he wanted to introduce in the assembly on Monday contained the details of the alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He alleged that Congress ministers and MLAs overpowered him, kicked him and snatched the diary from him. He said he was dragged by them to throw him out of the House. Gudha claimed that he 'secured' the diary from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an income tax raid on the instructions of the Chief Minister. (IANS)