Jaipur: Amid his stalemate with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot may yet again talk to senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and party general secretary KC Venugopal today. A similar meeting was held yesterday at Nath's residence where Pilot reportedly expressed his grievances and sought justice from the party.

Pilot had held a day-long fast against the alleged inaction of Gehlot government over the corruptions of the former Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government. Considering it to be a challenge to Gehlot, the state's newly appointed in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had issued a statement calling Pilot's fast "anti-party" and stating that it was against the party's interest. Pilot, in turn, had defended his move saying he was protesting against the BJP government and that he was raising issues of public interest. Meanwhile, a section of the Congress leaders in Rajasthan and the party leadership were also reportedly upset at Randhawa's statement. Many party leaders are not in favour of the manner in which the affairs of the party are being handled by Radhawa, who is considered to be close to Gehlot.

Also Read: Defiant Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi: Meeting with Congress High Command on cards

With the Karnataka elections round the corner, the Congress does not want the political situation in Rajasthan to deteriorate. Instead, it wants to pacify both the sides and arrest the issue for the time being. Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who are monitoring the matter has entrusted Kamal Nath to speak to the leaders and come up with an amicable solution. The selection of Nath, who is known to be close to Pilot, indicates that the party leadership is not in favour of taking any hasty decision against Pilot at the moment, said party sources.

Meanwhile, Pilot has said he will accept whatever decision the party high command takes. He will attend a religious program on April 17 in Jaipur's Shahpura and a huge crowd is expected to gather at the occasion. Randhawa is likely to come to Jaipur by tonight and stay here for the next two to three days. He will talk to the Congress leaders and convey his feedback to the party high command.