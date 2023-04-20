Dungarpur Rajasthan Rajasthan Police s Special Operation Group SOG has arrested Rajasthan Public Service Commission RPSC member Babulal Katara s son Dr Dipesh Katara and his friend Gotam Katara in connection with the alleged 2022 teacher recruitment paper leak case Dipesh s two friends and a relative were also interrogated in this case The move came a day after RPSC member Babulal his nephew Vijay Katara and driver employed by the commission Gopal Singh were arrested by the SOG on Tuesday A court sent the three to police custody till April 29 The SOG is now getting in touch with other members and friends of the Katara family The SOG team reached Dungarpur on Wednesday night and arrested Dipesh and his friend Gotam Katara a resident of Bhatpur Dipesh has done an MBBS but is not posted in any hospital while Gotam is a teacher in Shishod Government School This apart SOG interrogated Babulal s soninlaw Dr Ravi Ghoghara and Dipesh s friends Bhartendu and Vinay Tabiyar Also Read Rajasthan Police bring RPSC paper leak mastermind to Udaipur to seek custodySources said interrogations are on but SOG has not revealed any details The local police too are in the dark about the arrest a source said Babulal who was incharge of setting the question paper for grade2 of teacher exam allegedly took Rs 60 lakh for leaking the paper Babulal allegedly took the money from one Sher Singh Meena a teacher and the latter sold the question paper to candidates It has been learnt that the candidates had to pay Rs five lakh or more for the paper In December 2022 around 55 people were arrested in the alleged paper leak case Among the arrested 37 were candidates