Sikar: A robber was killed while another was injured during an encounter between the robbers and the police in Sikar district of Rajasthan on Friday morning, officials said. It is learnt that the encounter broke out between the police and the robbers who were fleeing after a robbery incident in the district. A police official said that the accused robbers were running away after a late night robbery in Momasar village of Dungargarh tehsil of Bikaner district.

There were several clashes between the police and the accused miscreants on the way, the official said. When the accused entered the border of Churu district from Bikaner after committing the robbery, the police set up a barricade to prevent the fleeing robbers flee, an official said. He said that police chased them after the robbers clashed with the police at the blockade.

The robbers broke the blockade and entered the border of Sikar district from Churu, where the police of all the three districts of Bikaner, Churu and Sikar together surrounded them, the official said. In the ensuing firing between the robbers and the police, one of them was killed and another was injured. According to the police, a total of 6 to 7 robbers, taking advantage of the darkness in the morning, fled from the spot.

An intensive search operation is being conducted by the police to nab the fleeing robbers. According to the police, the miscreants were running away with gold from Momasar village of Dungargarh tehsil of Bikaner after holding a gold trader hostage and robbing him. On the information of the Churu police from Bikaner, the Ramgarh police station of Sikar surrounded the miscreants in Dhandhan village, where one of them was killed in the police encounter.

The identity of the slain of the injured was not immediately known. Further details into the incident are awaited.