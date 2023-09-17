RARE OCCURRENCE RAJASTHAN BABY BORN WITH 14 FINGERS AND 12 TOES

Kaman (Rajasthan): A baby girl was born in a government hospital in Kaman on Saturday with 14 fingers and 12 toes. Both the mother and the child are healthy. The rare condition left even the doctors surprised and a huge crowd gathered here to take a glimpse of the newborn.

The child's parents, Sarju and Gopal Bhattacharya, CRPF head constable are residents of Gopinath Mohalla in Rajashthan's Kaman town. Sarju was admitted to the government hospital after experiencing labour pain. She gave birth to a daughter at 3:40 pm on Saturday.

After delivery, doctors were surprised to see the newborn with seven fingers in each hand and six toes in each foot. This was the first such case that has been recorded in the Government Hospital in Kaman. As news about the 'rare' newborn baby spread, patients admitted in the hospital ran to see her.

Later, people who had come to visit the patients admitted in the hospital, too gathered beside the bed. They addressed the newborn as a Goddess and sat down with folded hands before her cot.

Infant and pediatrician Dr BS Soni said that in his 32 years of service, he has never seen a child born with 14 fingers and 12 toes. "We have seen many children with six fingers, but this is the first case that a girl has so many fingers and toes. Surgery on her fingers and toes cannot be done because none of the fingers are extensions of the existing fingers," Soni said.

Deepak Sharma, maternal grandfather of the newborn has named the child 'Laali'. He said, "We are very happy to have an avtaar of Dholagarh Devi at our house. Her birth is a sign of good luck for the family. We thank God for sending Laali to our home."

