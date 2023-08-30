Raksha Bandhan special: Auto-driver provides free rides to women in memory of sister in Rajasthan

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): An auto-driver celebrates the Raksha Bandhan festival, which depicts the bond between brothers and sisters, in a unique manner. In the memory of his sister, he provides free rides to women commuters to mark the occasion.

On Raksha Bandhan, which comes in the holy month of Shravan, the Rajasthan government allows women to travel for free on the buses of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC). It is not a big deal for the state government, but it is commendable for auto-driver Dhanraj Dadich, who has been doing it for the past seven years.

Dhanraj Dadhich told ETV Bharat that his only sister 'Baby' passed away a few years ago. "She was also the only daughter in our family. Every year on this day, I miss him more. So as a tribute, I provide free auto service from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm for all sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan," he said.

Dhanraj, however, said that today he started receiving calls from 7 a.m. He, however, said that a woman, to whom he provided a free ride, just said thank you but didn't tie a Rakhi.

He said that on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, he remembers his sister more. "Hence, I decided to start the initiative," he quipped. He also said that most of the women, who avail his facility, are going to the house of their brothers, to tie Rakhi. The festival is celebrated in different parts of India with fervour where usually a sister invites her brother, ties Rakhi and offers sweets.

