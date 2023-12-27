Jaipur: A woman, who was critically injured after she was overrun by a man, who drove his car precariously towards her and presumably wanted to retaliate after she raised a hue and cry over his alleged eve-teasing attempt, died in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The relatives of the young woman registered a murder case at the Jawahar Circle police station area. The incident happened at Girdhar Road under the Jawahar Circle area PS limits. Earlier, the woman, who came out of a hotel with her boyfriend, objected when an unknown man passed lewd comments on her.

Soon a spat followed among them. After the fight escalated, the young man ran the car over both the couple. The woman, Uma Suthar, and her boyfriend were seriously injured in the incident. The accused has been identified as Mangesh.

Dalbir Singh, the officer of Jawahar Circle police station, said Jawahar Circle police station officer Dalbir Singh said that the accused Mangesh Arora had first tried to attack the woman and her boyfriend Rajkumar with his baseball bat which he took out from his car.

A little after, Mangesh hit both of them with his car. Both were rushed to Fortis hospital, where doctors declared the woman dead. Her boyfriend is undergoing treatment at the hospital in critical condition. The deceased woman was from Madhya Pradesh.