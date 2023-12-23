Rajasthan progressive farmer makes three times more profit from papaya bumper yield

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) : A young farmer from Bharatpur in Rajasthan is setting an ideal example for others in the area. Tejveer Singh chose progressive farming at a young age, instead of looking for job opportunities with his degree. He has become a role model for other farmers in traditional farming. Tejveer has earned lakhs in just four months by cultivating the 'Red Lady variety' of papaya in just 5 bighas of land.

Apart from that, this year the young farmer has earned big money as his papaya crop has fetched three times more price compared to the previous years. With his pockets full, Tejveer Singh is busy preparing for growing the crop in the upcoming season. On National Farmers Day today, here is a peek into the success story of this young farmer from Bharatpur.

Tejveer Singh, a resident of Vijaypura village, is highly educated, but he chose farming instead of job. He said that he decided to do farming in his ancestral land in a progressive manner. For this, first he took information about all the garden crops from the horticulture department. After that, he started cultivating Red Lady Taiwanese variety of papaya in five bighas of land. In November 2022, he had planted 1600 papaya plants in 5 bighas field. For it, he incurred an expenditure of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Three times more price- In Tejveer's field, papaya yield started from September 2023. This time the price of papaya in the market was three times higher than that of previous years, that is, in the last few years papaya was priced at Rs 15 to Rs 18 per kg, whereas this time the price went up to Rs 45 per kg. Tejveer's field also yielded a bumper crop. Since September till now, about 100 quintals of papaya have been produced in 5 bighas field. At the same time, there has been an income of about Rs 5 lakh in four months.

Papaya yield for 2 years- Farmer Tejveer said that papaya plants planted in 5 bighas field will give yield for 2 years. In such a situation, it is estimated that there will be a good income from papaya in the entire 2 year season. If compared with traditional farming, the income from papaya is expected to be about three to four times more.