RAJASTHAN YOUTH CRUSHED TO DEATH WITH TRACTOR OVER LAND DISPUTE IN BHARATPUR VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Youth crushed to death with tractor over land dispute in Bharatpur

Bharatpur: In a horrific incident reported from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, a youth was crushed to death under a tractor over a land dispute between two parties, sources said. The purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media causing rage among the people. The incident took place in Adda village of Bayana area of Bharatpur district, on Wednesday morning.

Local sources said that a land dispute is going on for a long time between the families of Bahadur and Atar Singh Gurjar in village Adda of Sadar police station area of Bayana. It is learnt that about four days ago, both the parties had filed a case against each other in the Sadar police station. But on Wednesday morning both the parties again came face to face over the land dispute.

An official said that the family of Bahadur Singh reached the disputed land with a tractor. Men and women from Atar Singh Gurjar's side also reached the spot, he added. The official said that a youth from Atar Singh side lay down on the ground in protest against the land grab. However, the accused youth, who was driving the tractor, rammed the tractor on Nirpat and kept running the tractor over the young man again and again until Nirpat died, an official said.

A video of the alleged murder has also gone viral on the Internet. In the purported video, the accused is seen repeatedly running the tractor on the youth. After the incident, police officers including Sadar police station in-charge reached the spot to probe the case. Sadar police station in-charge Jaiprakash said that information was received about a young man being crushed to death by a tractor in village Adda.