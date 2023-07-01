Udaipur (Rajasthan) : A widowed woman was beaten up, stripped and her hair was cut by several other women. This incident allegedly happened at Rajasthan's Udaipur. As it was widely circulated among the public, the police authorities swung into action and initiated a prompt investigation into the incident. Reports said that the accused women did not even care about a child crying during their assault on the widow.

The reason for the attack on the widow, who was yet to be identified, was not immediately known. The local people tried a lot to intervene, but they were also chased away by the accused offenders. The incident happened on Thursday but surfaced belatedly, sources said. But now the video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Under the instructions of Udaipur SP Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, a police team reached the woman's house, where she was taken for treatment. After taking a report from the victim woman, action is being taken against the accused women. The SP said that the police officers are probing the entire matter. On the other hand, SP Bhuvan Yadav is going to inspect the spot.