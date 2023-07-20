RAJASTHAN WOMAN GIVES BIRTH TO QUADRUPLETS AT BIJAINAGAR DISTRICT HOSPITAL INFANTS DIE DUE TO PREMATURE BIRTH LOW WEIGHT

Bijainagar: The joy of Shalu, a resident of Yadav Colony in Sriganganagar area of Bijainagar district of Rajasthan and her family knew no bounds after she gave birth to four children-two sons and two daughters at the District Hospital Bijainagar on Tuesday. However, the joy of the family was shortlived after all the four children died on Wednesday with doctors attributing the deaths to low body weight of the infants and their premature delivery.

Dr. KS Kamra, PMO of the District Hospital, informed that Shalu was admitted to the hospital by her husband, Gulvinder Singh, truck driver by profession on Tuesday due to labor pain. She was admitted to the labour room and delivered two sons and two daughters at around 3;30 pm in the afternoon, Dr Kamra informed.

What alarmed the doctors was that the infants were born with abnormally low weight ranging from 500-650 grams due to premature delivery. It is learnt that Shalu delivered the babies after only 28 weeks against normal gestation period of 37 weeks. Dr Kamra informed that while the mother is doing well, all the four infants were shifted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital for specialized care.

However, despite the best efforts of the medical team, the lives of the newborns could not be saved and they died on Wednesday, Dr Kamra said. Doctors said that such children born through premature birth rarely survive as their major organs have not developed fully and need to be given special care at the SNCU.

According to the doctors, the expecting mothers in such cases are also at risk. The relatives of the woman Shalu said that they came to know that she was pregnant with four children through the ultrasound. As a precautionary measure, the family said that they admitted her to the District Hospital in Bijainagar instead of the local Community Health Centre in their locality.