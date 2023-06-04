Barmer (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, a woman and her four children were found dead inside their house in the Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday. According to the police, they recovered all five bodies on Saturday evening from the Baniyawas village inside the limit of the Mandali police station.

"We found the woman's body hanging from the noose in the house. We found the bodies of the four children inside a drum, which is used for storing grains. After receiving information, we immediately reached the spot and recovered the bodies. The bodies have been kept inside the mortuary of a local government hospital," an official of the Mandali police station said.

The deceased were identified as 27-year-old Urmila Meghwal and her children Bhavana (8), Vikram (5), Vimala (3), and Manisha (2). "Prima facie, we suspect that it is a case of suicide by the woman. We also suspect that the children must have died of suffocation," added the police official.

According to Circle Station Officer Kamlesh Gehlot, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been called to the spot. "We are thoroughly investigating the incident and are collecting all facts related to it. We have also informed the woman's relatives about the incident. The woman's husband Jetha Ram, who works in the local mining area, was not there at the house when the incident happened," added Gehlot. All the bodies will be sent for post-mortem.

