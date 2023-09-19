RAJASTHAN WIDOW DRUGGED GANG RAPED BY SIX FOR 14 DAYS IN A HOTEL PROBE ON

Bharatpur: A widow was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by six persons in a hotel in Rajasthan's Bharatpur for 14 days on pretext of getting her a job, police said on Tuesday. The woman filed a complaint at Kaman police station and investigations have been initiated in this connection.

The woman has named Ansoo from Jhotli, Ilyas from Shadi Vas, Akhtar from Dharamshala and Gulpada, Rozgar and Jekam from Jamshed in her complaint. Kaman police station officer Derawar Singh has filed a gang-rape case based on her complaint. DSP Deshraj Kuldeep said that on the basis of the woman's complaint investigations have been initiated and the culprits will be booked very soon.

The woman, a resident of a village in Pahari sub-division area said that after her husband's death, she took her two children to her parent's house. However, due to some family problems, she left the house and moved to Gulpada. She said that she started looking for a job to support her family. As there were very few job avenues in Gulpada, she relocated to Sikri. There, she met one of the accused, Ansoo, who showed her a house where she could stay with her children. The woman did not like the accommodation and decided to return to Gulpada.

Around 20 days ago, the woman received a call from Ansoo saying he had spoken to his relative and arranged a job and a house for her. Later, Ansoo and five others arrived at her house saying they had come to take her to the new location. They loaded her luggage in the tempo and left with her and her children. On their way, they stopped their vehicle and the driver offered her cold drinks. The woman said she fell asleep after taking the drink.

When she woke up she found herself in a hotel room but could not see her children around. The woman said that the six men raped her in turns for seven days. After which, they took her to another room in the same hotel and repeated the incident for the next seven days.

The woman said that while changing the room, she found that she was kept at a hotel on Kosi Road. After14 days, the men absconded leaving the woman and her children in the hotel. The woman immediately went to the Kaman police station and registered a case against the six.

