Tonk (Rajasthan): A youth was tied to a tree and mercilessly beaten up by a Sarpanch at Dhani Khidgi village in Rajasthan's Tonk district on suspicion of stealing a hen.

The youth Hanis Banjara received several blows. He was writhing in pain and praying to others to save him. But no one came forward to rescue him. The victim's mother along with others rushed to the spot to free his son. The video of the incident was also widely circulated among the people.

On the occasion of Eid on April 22, some people came to Hanis' house and took him to Sarpanch's house. When Hanis came to the spot, the Sarpanch tied him to a tree and began beating him mercilessly. The accused also threatened the victim not to report the incident to the police.

The victim Hanis Banjara was badly shaken by the incident. On Tuesday, he mustered the courage to visit the police headquarters in the Tonk district of the state. The SP was not present in the office. ASP Bhawani Singh Rathore accepted his petition. The ASP assured stringent action in the matter.

On the other hand, SHO Hariram Verma said, "We have received a complaint from the victim's family members that Hanis Banjara was beaten up by Alauddin, Wahid, and Sajid in front of their house at around 1 am on April 22 (On the occasion of Eid festival). Suitable legal action will be taken against the accused. The accused was not supposed to take the law into their own hands."