Jodhpur (Rajasthan) : Thieves broke into a house and murdered a woman by slitting her throat in Bilara police station area of ​​the Jodhpur district late on Saturday night. They also stabbed in the neck of a 12 year old girl present in the house and also attacked the deceased woman's one year old daughter with a knife.

After getting information about the incident from the local people, the police visited the spot. The thieves were nabbed by Sunday morning. Both the girls injured in the incident have been admitted to Jodhpur hospital for treatment. Rural Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Yadav said that the condition of the girls is fine. In this case, two accused have been detained and they are being interrogated. The deceased's husband has been informed.

Police said that Anju, wife of Mahendra Vishnoi, resident of Lamba village of Bilara, lived with her mother-in-law. Her husband drives a truck. There was a wedding in the family on Saturday, so when her mother-in-law went to attend, she left her 12-year-old niece Khushi with Anju, so that she would not remain alone.

Mother-in-law had locked the house and left. Mother-in-law's old age pension is about to start. In such a situation, she met Anil Vishnoi, the e-Mitra operator of the village. The e-Mitra operator called her mother-in-law at night and asked her to bring her Aadhar card in the morning regarding pension. On this, the old woman said that she was not at home, she would talk in the morning. This made Anil feel that there was no one in the house and theft could happen. On this, he took his friend Sahil along with him and both of them went for the theft.

Anil thought that all the family members had gone to the wedding. He did not know that Anju would be inside the house, because the house was locked outside. On this, Anju woke up when Anil and Sahil broke the lock at around 11:30 pm on Saturday night. When asked why he broke the lock, he got scared. He stabbed 27 year old Anju to death with a knife.