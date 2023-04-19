Alwar Rajasthan A Vande Bharat Express train hit a Nilgai bluebuck on Tuesday night near Dausa railway station killing the animal on the spot A retired railway employee Shivdayal Sharma also died as the animal s carcass fell on him The train was moving at a high speed and the accident happened near the Kali Mori railway level crossing The impact of the collision was so severe that the carcass of the Nilgai was thrown away and landed at some distance Shivdayal who was near the railway track was hit by the carcass He died on the spot It was stated that the deceased was attending the nature s call near the railway level crossing A local resident said The deceased sustained a fatal head injury when the Nilgai fell on him He died on the spot The Vande Bharat Express train had departed from New Delhi and was on its way to Ajmer The accident happened after it left the Alwar junction The Vande Bharat Express train hit the Nilgai when the animal came on the track at Kali Mori railway level crossing Due to the high speed of the train the carcass of the Nilgai flew and landed at some distance from the accident site After the accident the train was briefly stopped before it resumed its onward journey Local people alerted the police Upon receiving the information police rushed to the spot and moved Shivdayal s body to the mortuary of Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital Police also informed the deceased s relatives about the accident On Wednesday police handed over the body of the deceased to his relatives Police said the deceased has two sons Both are working in a private firm The deceased Shivdayal had retired from the railway He was holding the post of an electrician No written complaint has been filed by the family members of the deceased The relatives of the deceased said that they will contact the railway officials in this regard Also read Built to hit 180 kmph Vande Bharat Express trains running at 83 kmph average speed RTI reply