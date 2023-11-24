RAJASTHAN TWO COUSINS PLAYING HIDE AND SEEK DIE AFTER GETTING TRAPPED IN FREEZER

Jaipur: Two girls died due to suffocation after they got trapped in an abandoned ice cream freezer while playing in a house in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Khamnor area in in Balicha village, they added.

The girls, who are cousins, were playing hide-and-seek in a house where they had gone to attend a function with their family members and hid in an unused freezer, SHO Bhawani Shankar said.

The duo -- Payal (10) and Ritika (11)-- got trapped when the freezer's door got closed from outside, Shankar said. The other members present in the house were busy in the function while the children were playing," the SHO said.