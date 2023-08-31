Bharatpur(Rajasthan): In an overnight encounter, police officials opened retaliatory fire on two individuals who is suspected to have been involved in the shootout of a bullion trader in Kotwali market here in the district, injuring both in their legs, during the small hours on Wednesday, police said.

District Superintendent of Police, Mridul Kachhawa said the injured were identified as key suspects in the recent shooting of a bullion trader in Kotwali market.

"The accused ran on the sight of the police. They ventured into the forest area of the Bilauthi and Jatauli Rathbun villages. The police immediately chased them and amid the pursuit, the accused opened fire on the police, discharging 6 rounds, with the police responding by firing 8 rounds."

Kachhawa said that the exchange of firing resulted in injuries to the two accused, namely Raju and Upendra, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh. Both have suffered bullet wounds on their legs. Immediate action was taken to transport the injured to the RBM District Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment under police custody.

"The teams involved in the arrest include officers from Atalbandh police station and the District Special Team (DST) near the forests of the Bilauthi and Jatauli Rathbun villages", Kacchawa said.

On Aug. 28, 2023, four suspects entered a bullion trader's shop with apparent intentions of robbery, culminating in the shootout and the trader was injured in the leg, sparking a public outrage.

Following the attack on the bullion trader, the traders and locals staged a demonstration against the police and the district administration for failing to ensure safety of the users of Kotwali market and seeking stringent immediate action against the culprits involved in the shootout.

"The police teams are actively engaged in a widespread search operation across various locations to apprehend the remaining suspects," the SP said.

