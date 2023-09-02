Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for the woman who was stripped and paraded by her husband and others in Pratapgarh district, an official statement said on Saturday.

He met the victim and her family in Dhariyawad in Pratapgarh on Saturday afternoon. The opposition BJP has targeted the Congress government over the incident that occurred on Thursday, accusing it of failing to contain crimes against women in the state. Gehlot said that the criminals will be given the strictest punishment by prosecuting them in a fast-track court, the statement said.

He said that such incidents and criminals have no place in a civilised society. "Such tragic and inhuman incidents should be condemned in one voice," Gehlot said. The chief minister said that "prevention of crimes against women is our top priority". "In the Pratapgarh incident, the act of the in-laws owing to a dispute with the woman's family is highly condemnable," Ghelot said, noting that as soon as the incident came to the notice, ADG Crime was directed to go to the spot and take strict action.

"Police took swift action and detained all the accused within a few hours," the chief minister said. The police have so far arrested seven accused in the case and detained four others. Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said that the incident was a fallout of a matrimonial dispute. After a video of the incident appeared on social media, a case was registered against 10 accused under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

