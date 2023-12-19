Jaipur: Rajasthan accounted for 5,399 cases of rape cases in 2022 registering maximum number of rape cases among all states in the country, latest NCRB report said. Bhilwara district of the state reported maximum most number of rape cases.

Bhilwara earned notoriety due to the Bhatti rape and murder. A minor was burnt in a furnace after being raped in Kotri area. In 2022, the highest number of 301 cases of rape have been reported in Bhilwara district. The NCRB report also shows besides Bhilwara, Bharatpur(288), Udaipur(283), Alwar(253) and Ajmer(206) are other places which saw rise in rape cases.

Increase in cases atrocities on women

Rajasthan also witnessed steep rise in the graph of cases of harassment of women. In 2020, 34,535 cases of harassment of women were registered. At the same time, in 2021 this figure increased to 40,738. In 2022, 45,058 cases of harassment of women were registered in police stations across the state.

Rajasthan has been witnessing maximum number of rape cases in the country for the fourth consecutive year. In 2019, as many as 5,997 cases of rape were registered in Rajasthan. In 2020, the figure decreased slightly. As many as 5,310 such cases were registered against such incidents. The year 2021 saw 6,337 such cases. In 2022, as many as 5,399 cases were registered.

The BJP often attacked the then Ashok Gehlot government alleging its failure to tackle rape and atrocites on women. Gehlot claimed his government's stringent move against offenders led to lodging of so many cases at police stations across the state. According to him, due to his governemnt's no nonsense approach, so many rape cases surfaced in FIRs.