Barmer. In a tragic road accident, three youths died after the SUV they were traveling in overturned after its tyre burst in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday night, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Khangar Singh (24), Shyam Singh (23) and Prem Singh (23)- all residents of Mithadi village of Barmer district.

An official said that trio, cousins to each other, were returning to their village from Barmer city when the tyre of their SUV burst all of a sudden to which the vehicle overturned in Sadar police station area of the district. In the accident, two youths died on the spot while the third youth was injured in the mishap. On notice, the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the injiured youth to the district hospital.

Also read: Seven youth dead in car crash in Haryana's Hisar

The youth however succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, said an official. Station House Office Sadar Police Station, Kishan Singh said that the bodies of the three deceased youth have been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital for postmortem. Further investigation into the case has been initiated, he said.

The SHO said that the exact cause of the accident is not clear and it will be known after the investigation is completed. Soon after the accident, Sub-Divisional Officer Samundar Singh Bhati also reached the district hospital to take stock of the situation. Bhati said that the administration will provide whatever possible assistance to the victims' families.

Meanwhile, three more people have been reportedly killed in two separate accidents under the Siwana police station area.