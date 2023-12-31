RAJASTHAN THREE IN FAMILY HACKED TO DEATH SON UNDER SCANNER

Kuchaman (Rajasthan): In an odious incident, three members of a family were allegedly hacked to death on Saturday night at Kumhari locality of Padukalan town. Eyes of suspicion are strongly on the couple's son who is currently in the custody of the police for interrogation. Cops are leaving no stones unturned to get to the bottom of the matter.

The couple and their 15-year-old disabled minor daughter were killed with an axe during their sleep.

Cops after being alerted reached the spot. The deceased were identified as Dilip Singh, a resident of Padukalan town and his wife Rajesh Kanwar and daughter.

Padu Kalan SHO Manvendra Singh said that while they were sleeping on Saturday night. The three dead bodies have been kept in in Padu Kalan mortuary for post-mortem. As per police sources, primary investigation attributes the cause of the killings to family dispute. But further details are still awaited.

The son who is under the scanner is being extensively grilled to unveil the truth.