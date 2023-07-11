Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): Three persons who were into the sale of electronic two-wheeler business, offered as a gift a prototype of an electronic scooter made of silver to Lord Sanwaliya Seth in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh. The precious silver gift item weighing 1 kg 119 grams was offered to Lord after the fulfilment of their wishes.

The trio had taken a pledge that they would offer the replica of the electronic scooter to Lord Sanwaliya Seth if and when they achieved progress in their business. As their wishes were fulfilled, they with all fanfare took out a religious procession. The musical band playing Bhajans and Kirtans was accompanying the procession.

Lord Sanwaliya Seth at Rajasthan's Chittorgarh denotes Lord Krishna. The idol of Lord Krishna has been installed at a temple. Among the devotees, the temple is also popularly known as the court of Bhagwan Sanwaliya or Dham.

Nandkishore, the administrative officer of the Bhagwan Sanwaliya Seth temple management committee, said, "People are allowed to enter the temple premises while covering the upper portion of their body. Different types of gift items are presented to Lord Krishna by the devotees when the wishes are fulfilled. The three devotees offered a silver scooter weighing 1 kg 119 grams to Lord. But they did not want their names to be revealed."

The gift was presented to Lord on the holy month of Shrawan. Besides the silver gift of the scooter, a ring made of silver was also given to Lord Krishna. The family members of the three businessmen were also present on the occasion. At least 56 blogs (cuisines) were offered to Lord Sanwaliya Seth. The trio said they have extreme faith in Lord Sanwaliya Seth. The silver scooter was made exactly like the original one. The two-wheeler's handlebar and wheels also move.

Lord Sanwaliya Seth is the presiding deity of Mewar as well as the entire Malwa region. People have tremendous faith in the deity. Every day scores of devotees from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka's Bangalore and West Bengal throng the temple premises for paying obeisance to Lord Krishna.