Jaipur: An FIR was registered against Rajasthan Congress MLA Gopal Meena and five police officers after the politician allegedly forced a Dalit man to lick his shoe and an officer urinated on him, police said on Friday. The FIR was registered as per the court’s directive after the victim accused the police of ignoring his complaint.

However, during the preliminary investigation, the allegations levelled against the MLA and the five police officers at Jamwa Ramgarh police station in Jaipur district were found to be "false". The case was registered through court sequestration. A person belonging to the Dalit community had accused Jamwa Ramgarh MLA Gopal Meena and the circle officer Shiv Kumar Bhardwaj, and five police officers of kidnapping, assaulting, holding hostage, licking shoes with tongue and urinating. After the allegations, the case was handed over to the CB-CID for probe.

The statement issued by the police headquarters on the WhatsApp group revealed that investigation so far conducted wherein allegations such as kidnapping, beating, urinating and licking shoes, were found completely false and baseless. Earlier, Jamwa Ramgarh MLA had refuted the charges. He was saying that "fake" allegations have been levelled against him due to a property-related dispute.

“It was a pressure tactic. Some people were seeking help from me to encroach on the land illegally. I was not knowing the man who filed the case against me,” Meena said. In the complaint, it was alleged by the victim that Circle Officer Shivkumar Bhardwaj urinated on him. The incident was reported to have occurred on June 30. The complainant further alleged that when he was working in a farmland, police arrived at the spot and took him to the police station where the MLA forced him to lick his shoes.