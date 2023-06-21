RAJASTHAN SHIVPURI DHAM MANAGEMENT COMES UP WITH DRESS CODE FOR DEVOTEES

Thekra: Management at the highly revered Shivpuri Dham in Thekra area of Rajasthan's Kota district has decided to implement dress code for devotees asking them to wear “decent” clothes during their visit to the Dham. The management has barred devotees from wearing ripped clothes, bermudas and shots inside the premises of the Shivpuri Dham.

Sanatan Puri Maharaj, the custodian of Shivpuri Dham Thekra, confirmed that that the temple committee has taken a decision to implement the dress code at the Dham. A notice has been pasted outside the temple regarding the decision, he said. Puri Maharaj said that the decision to implement dress code was taken following complaints about many devotees visiting the Dham in “indecent” clothes.

He said that men have been reported to be wearing ripped jeans with many women also visiting the Dham in such jeans and designed clothes. “We have got a board installed for the devotees. Everyone is requested to follow the Sanatan Dharma and come to the temple in decent clothes only,” Puri Maharaj said.

On the notice board pasted outside the temple, the devotees have been asked to visit the temple in modest clothes. Shivpuri Dham in Kota is famous for 525 Shivlings which have been installed in the shape of Swastik. In the month of Hindu calendar month Sawan, about 10-15 thousand people visit the Dham from morning to evening for darshan.

This number increases to 30 to 40 thousand on Mondays. Pertinently, the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangha, an association of the temple management committees had, in May this year, come up with a similar 'Vastra Samhita'(dress code) for devotees at four temples in the Nagpur district.