Jaipur: Six policemen were killed and another was injured when their vehicle rammed into a parked truck in Rajasthan's Churu district early Sunday, police said. The police team was going to Jhunjunu for election duty for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting, they added.

Six policemen of Khinvsar police station in Nagaur and one cop from a women's police station were travelling in the vehicle when it collided with a truck on National Highway 58 near Kanuta post of Sujangarh Sadar police station, Churu SP Praveen Nayak said.

The deceased policemen have been identified as ASI Ramchandra of Khinvsar police station, constables Kumbharam, Suresh Meena, Thanaram and Mahendra, Nayak said. Sukharam died while on the way to a hospital. The injured policeman has been hospitalised, he added.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and DGP Umesh Mishra condoled the loss of lives in the accident. "Early this morning, sad news was received about the casualties of policemen in a vehicle accident in Sujangarh Sadar area of Churu. Our deepest condolences to the families of all the policemen who died in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Gehlot said on X.