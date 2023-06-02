RAJASTHAN SEVEN IAS 30 IPS OFFICERS TRANSFERRED

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In a major administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan, seven Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 30 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been transferred. "It has come to the notice that in the administrative secretariat and other department offices, the officers keep on continuing on a particular post and department only. This affects the transparency and credibility of the administration," the official government notification stated.

It added, "Therefore, with the aim of maintaining trust in the administration, it is being directed that the tenure of one officer in a particular position should be a maximum of three years and in special cases, five years". The seven IAS officers who have been transferred are namely; Kana Ram, ML Chauhan, Pushpa Satyani, Gaurav Agarwal, Utsav Kaushal, Devendra Kumar and Akshay Godara. As many as 30 IAS officers have also been transferred.

In addition to this, three IPS officers namely; the Director General of Police (DGP), Community Policing Jaipur, Sanjib Kumar Narzari, Inspector General (IG) RAC Jaipur, Rupinder Singh and Inspector General, Human Rights, Police Headquarters Jaipur, Kishan Sahay Meena have been assigned additional responsibilities of the DGP Personnel, IG Security and IG Training respectively, till further orders.

Notably, this order has come days after cash worth over Rs 2 crore and gold biscuits worth over Rs 1 crore were found from the office of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) department in Rajasthan. (ANI)