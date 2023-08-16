Vadodara: A principal and a fellow teacher brought shame to their profession in Gujarat's Vadodara by holding a liquor party at the school where they are posted soon after the flag hoisting took place on the occasion of the Independence Day celebration on Tuesday.

Their wrongdoing did not end with the act as they also took three girl students to the toilet and showed obscene photos and videos. The incident evoked an outcry soon after the incident came to light in Abhor village of the town. A celebration with events including flag hoisting was organised on the occasion of 77th Independence Day at a primary school in Abhor village of Padra taluka.

Most of the people left after the event was over. Some boys and girls were present at the school. Then the school's principal Mahendrabhai Jadav and teacher Rameshbhai Panchal were engaged in drinking liquor. During the party, Mahendrabhai Jadav took three girl students of the school to the toilet of the school and showed obscene photos and videos to the students on mobile phones. The incident left the girls shocked and disturbed.

They lost no time to inform the matter to their parents soon after reaching home. Infuriated at this, their parents hurriedly rushed to the school. Other people also joined them and a large crowd gathered at the school. The mob pulled the principal Mahendrabhai Jadhav out of the school and beat him up.

Cops from Vadu police station reached Abhor village. Mahendrabhai and Rameshbhai were taken to the police station. A complaint was lodged against both of them at Vadu police station. Both have been suspended following the complaint.