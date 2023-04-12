RAJASTHAN RIGHT TO HEALTH BILL 2022 BECOMES LAW AFTER GUV KALRAJ MISHRA GIVES APPROVAL

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday approved the Right to Health Bill 2022 passed by the state assembly with the bill now effectively becoming a law, officials said. Mishra approved the 'Rajasthan Right to Health Bill 2022' passed by the state assembly in the eighth session of the fifteenth Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Mar. 21, 2023.

Besides the RTH Bill 2022, Governor Mishra approved three other bills-'Rajasthan Municipality Amendment Bill 2023', 'Baba Amte Divyang University, Jaipur Bill 2023' and 'Rajasthan Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Enforcement) (Amendment) Bill 2023' passed on 20 Mar. in the same session of the Legislative Assembly.

Also read: Rajasthan: Protesting doctors call off strike over RTH Bill- All you need to know about the Bill

Besides, Governor Kalraj Mishra has sent the 'Rajasthan Advocates Protection Bill 2023' passed in the state assembly on Mar. 21, to the President for consideration due to amendment of the provisions of the Central Act. The Right to Health Bill was passed in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly amid an uproar by the opposition.

With the passage of the bill, Rajasthan became the first state in the country to give the people of the state the right to health. The bill gives right to free treatment to Rajasthan residents at the OPDs and IPDs at the government hospitals and select private hospitals. Under the bill, residents can also avail emergency treatment and care for accidental emergency without prepayment of any fee or charges.

The bill had triggered widespread protests by private doctors in Rajasthan, who demanded withdrawal of the legislation. The protests were called off by the doctors on Apr. 4 following talks with the government over the matter.